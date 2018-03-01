(St. Louis, MO-March 2, 2018) With the start of the new Major League season just around the corner, St. Louis Baseball Weekly is proud to announce an agreement to add ESPN Mid-Missouri 107.3FM, in Rolla, Missouri as a network affiliate for 2018.

“I’m really excited to now talk baseball every Friday in Rolla,” said Brian Stull, the host of St. Louis Baseball Weekly. “I’ve already heard from a lot of fans and know there is a great amount of passion for the St. Louis Cardinals in that area.”

ESPN Mid-Missouri 107.3FM now airs St. Louis Baseball Weekly on Friday afternoons from 1-2pm.

Entering its fifth season on the airwaves, St. Louis Baseball Weekly features extensive interviews, news, and perspective on the St. Louis Cardinals organization as well as MLB.

“ESPN listeners in Rolla love the Cardinals, and are always hungry for new stories about their favorite team,” said Matt Glenn, General Manager of Mid Missouri Media Inc. “At ESPN 107.3FM in Rolla, we’re so excited to be able to add Brian Stull and St. Louis Baseball Weekly show to our lineup!”

St. Louis Baseball Weekly already airs in the St. Louis (WGNU 920AM/106.9FM), Cape Girardeau (SEMO ESPN 92.9FM), Washington, MO (KRAP 1350AM), and Jonesboro, AR (The Ticket-95.3FM) radio markets.

For more information on St. Louis Baseball Weekly or Mid Missouri Media Inc. please contact: Brian Stull at stully@gatewaysportsnetwork.com or Matt Glenn at Matt@midmomedia.com