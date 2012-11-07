ALTON, IL – November 7, 2012 – Vocalist Erin Bode will lead The Erin Bode Group in “Songs for the Holidays” to kick off the holiday season as a part of the Live at Jacoby concert series hosted by Jacoby Arts Center.

The Erin Bode Group will be a special engagement concert on Sunday, November 11. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the music begins at 7. Tickets are $20 for general admission; discounts and season tickets will not be honored at this performance. Concertgoers will have the opportunity to enjoy this unique musical experience with an intimate cabaret candlelight setting and a cash beverage bar.

This concert marks Bode’s second appearance at the Arts Center, and audiences who enjoyed her performance last year will again experience that rare mix of sophistication and class coupled with a sincere kindness and approachability which is uniquely hers. In addition to seasonal repertoire, she will perform Popular Jazz and Folk.

The Erin Bode Group has performed nationwide at venues such as Blues Alley in Washington, D.C., Zanzibar Blue and World Café Live in Philadelphia, and at Sweet Rhythm and Joe’s Pub in New York. They have played three European tours, as well as, a stint at the Cotton Club in Tokyo, Japan . Bode has opened for Jamie Cullum, Michael Buble, Chris Botti, and a host of other high profile musicians. She has received classical training and holds a Bachelor’s degree in music.

Tickets may be purchased at Jacoby Arts Center, Halpin Music, Lost Arts & Antiques in Edwardsville, Jerseyville Public Library, Wood River Public Library, or by phone at 618-462-5222. The Live at Jacoby concert series is sponsored in part by WBGZ Radio 1570 AM of Alton.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., late on Thursdays until 8 p.m., and closed on Sundays and Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

