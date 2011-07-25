WHAT: LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights Concert

WHEN: September 24, 2011 7-9 p.m.

WHERE: Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL

TICKETS: Special Engagement Prices: $20 General Admission; $18 Seniors. Purchase tickets at Jacoby Arts Center and Halpin Music in Alton, Jerseyville and Wood River libraries. Season Ticket holders may use two admissions for this concert. Intimate cabaret setting. Cash bar available.

*ALTON, IL – July 25, 2011 *– *Vocalist Erin Bode will lead The Erin Bode Group in Popular Jazz and Folk on Saturday, September 24 at the Jacoby Arts Center in Alton, IL. Bode has the rare mix of sophistication and class with a sincere kindness and approachability. Her easy smile only enhances the talent and training that is so compelling in her performances. Erin’s talent and appeal have been lauded in the Wall Street Journal, the Washington Post, Jazz Times, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, and many other major publications. The Erin Bode Group, featuring Adam Maness on piano and acoustic guitar, Sydney Rodway, bass, and Mark Colenburg, drums, has performed nationwide at venues such as Blues Alley in Washington, D.C., Zanzibar Blue and World Café Live in Philadelphia, and at Sweet Rhythm and Joe’s Pub in New York. They have played three European tours, as well as, a stint at the Cotton Club in Tokyo, Japan. Erin has opened for Jamie Cullum, Michael Buble, Chris Botti,and a host of other high profile musicians. She has received classical training and holds a bachelors degree in music. **The Erin Bode Group will be Jacoby’s premiere Special Engagement concert in the LIVE at Jacoby: last saturday nights program. ***

Article continues after sponsor message

* *

Located between at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open Tuesdays-Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. , Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. , Sundays from 12 to 4 p.m. , and closed on Mondays. For more information, visit www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618-462-5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Liv es!

More like this: