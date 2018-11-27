CARLINVILLE - Erica Bechtold of Jerseyville is on the Blackburn College Women's Tennis roster for the 2018 season. Bechtold, a Sophmore, is a graduate of Jersyville Community High School.

Founded in 1837, Blackburn College is a four-year, Presbyterian-related, co-educational liberal arts college located in Carlinville, Illinois. One of the seven work colleges in the U.S., Blackburn is the only one with a student-managed Work Program. Blackburn was also ranked by US News as one of the Top 50 Midwest Colleges in 2016 and the #5 Best Value in Regional Colleges in the Midwest; and The Washington Monthly ranked the college as the best baccalaureate college in Illinois for 2016 and among the top 50 in the U.S.

