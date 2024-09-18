COLLINSVILLE — Eric Sullivan, 54, has been missing since early Thursday morning, with his family expressing deep concern over his sudden disappearance.

Sullivan was last seen at the FanDuel Sportsbook and Horse Racing Track dorms in Collinsville, Illinois, at approximately 2:30 a.m. He reportedly went to his car to retrieve something and did not return, according to his paramour.

Sullivan's vehicle, a gold 2009 Chevrolet Malibu belonging to his grandmother, was also found to be missing. Family members have stated that Sullivan has not been in contact with them or his children since his disappearance, which they describe as highly unusual and alarming.

Article continues after sponsor message

Local authorities, including the Collinsville Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Franklin County Sheriff's Department, have been notified and are actively investigating the case. Family members have also been on-site at the track, inquiring about potential surveillance footage that could provide clues to Sullivan's whereabouts.

"We are very worried," a family member said. "If you have any information at all on the whereabouts of the car or my uncle, please contact local law enforcement, leave a comment, or message me."

Sullivan is described as having green eyes, dark hair with significant grey, and a lean figure weighing between 180 and 200 pounds. He stands at 6 feet 1 inch tall and typically wears blue jeans, a T-shirt, cowboy boots, and a hat or cowboy hat.

Anyone with information is urged to contact local law enforcement immediately.

MISSING PERSON:

Name: Eric Sullivan

Age: 54

Eyes: Green

Hair: Dark hair with lots of grey

Weight: Around 180-200 pounds, lean figure

Height: 6'1"

VEHICLE:

2009 Chevrolet Malibu

Color: Gold

More like this: