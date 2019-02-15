GODFREY - Eric Robinson provide insight on some local history Thursday afternoon at the Lewis and Clark Community College Underground Railroad History Tour.

Robinson said there is a significant amount of local history and people have a tremendous interest in the area’s history.

“History is one of the things that’s truly remarkable about this area,” Robinson said. “I want people to understand the brilliance of this area and love this area.”

Robinson that each tour focuses on different aspects of the underground railroad and its relationship to the area.

"It's a piece of history that has been hidden for a while and that should understand better," Robinson added.

