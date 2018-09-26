EDWARDSVILLE - Underground Artworks is celebrating their 20th year of business in Downtown Edwardsville.

Greg Bushong Jr., with Underground Artworks, said the shop continues to run strong and maintain recognition thanks to owner Eric Beard.

“The atmosphere of the shop is always fun and positive,” Bushong said. “Eric has always put a lot of pride in letting in great artists and great people. He really makes sure we’re putting our best foot forward.”

In addition to Beard’s reputation as a business owner, he’s also received numerous awards for his art as well as helped several other local tattoo artists get their start and build positive reputations for themselves.

“The artwork stands out for itself,” Bushong said. “Eric and many of the artists he works with having in several competitions and won at the annual St. Louis Tattoo Expo.”

Bushong said with 13 years of experience tattooing himself, the atmosphere Beard creates in the shop is the most relaxed he’s seen which allows for the artists to continue to expand their skills and creativity while generating a happy customer base.

“People putting trust in out artistic ability really keeps us going,” he added. “That pushes me to do a better job, Eric deserves big-time recognition. Not only has he maintained the longest running shop in Edwardsville, and started at a time when the business wasn’t always accepted but he has helped so many other artists to get their start.”

For more information on Underground Artworks, Eric Beard and other local artists visit their Facebook page.

