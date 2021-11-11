Name: Eric Atley

Hometown: Florissant, MO

Years of Service: 2003-2008

Date of Death:

Killed in Action?: no

Military Branch: Army

Rank: E-5

War(s) During Service: Operation Iraqi Freedom

Medals of Honors Earned: Purple Heart

Message: Eric is on the left. He was medically discharged after his humvee hit an IED. He and his 3 crew were all medically discharged and awarded Purple Hearts for their courageous efforts.

Submitted by: Julie Atley

 