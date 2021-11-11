Eric Atley Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Eric Atley Hometown: Florissant, MO Years of Service: 2003-2008 Date of Death: Killed in Action?: no Military Branch: Army Rank: E-5 War(s) During Service: Operation Iraqi Freedom Medals of Honors Earned: Purple Heart Message: Eric is on the left. He was medically discharged after his humvee hit an IED. He and his 3 crew were all medically discharged and awarded Purple Hearts for their courageous efforts. Submitted by: Julie Atley Print Version Submit your Tribute