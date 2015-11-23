EDWARDSVILLE - Every year, Edwardsville head basketball coach Mike Waldo fields a strong team, but this year’s club should be improved from last year’s club that was 18-11 with mostly young players.

Waldo is clearly recognized as one of the elite coaches throughout the state and he spends hours analyzing each opponent for the proper game plan. Waldo is a member of the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame. Edwardsville opens at 5 tonight against Highland in the Waterloo Tourney.

Key returnees for the Tigers this year are juniors Oliver Stephen, A.J. Epenesa and Mark Smith.

Epenesa, undoubtedly one of the best three-sport athletes in the country, starring in football, basketball and track, shouldn’t take long to move from football conditioning to the hardwoods. Epenesa, 6-5, is one of the top college football recruits in the United States at his defensive end position. He led EHS in scoring with an average of 13.8 points per game and added 11 rebounds per game. Epenesa is constantly on the boards for rebounds and is known throughout the area for his slam-dunking skills.

This year, there are four seniors on the team: Kent Roberts, Chrys Colley, Jalyn Williams and Ryan Pacatte.

Sophomores Caleb Strohmeirer and Sammy Green should also log considerable playing time, Coach Mike Waldo said.

Stephen averaged 10.4 points per game and is a 50-percent shooter for three-point shots, so he should see a lot of action around the side of the court.

Smith, a 6-5 guard, averaged 12.5 points a game and 5 rebounds a contest and will no doubt give each opponent everything they need to contain him.

Graduated from last year are Dan Marinko, Kyler Davis and Jordan Harris, but another Marinko – Jack – will see varsity time this year.

“I like what I see in our guys,” Waldo said. “Of course we haven’t seen any of the other teams yet. Every Southwestern Conference game will be competitive. There are a lot of excellent players in the conference."

At 8 p.m. Tuesday, Edwardsville plays Carbondale in the Waterloo Tournament.

