A.J. Epenesa drives inside in a recent Edwardsville game. Epenesa led Edwardsville with 19 points on Tuesday night.

EDWARDSVILLE 68, GATEWAY STEM 25: Edwardsville snapped a four-game losing streak with a big second half as they downed Gateway STEM of St. Louis 68-25 on the road Tuesday night.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers took control of the game with a 15-0 run to start the third quarter after leading just 32-21 at halftime, taking a 52-25 lead at three-quarter time and shutting out the Jaguars in the final term.

A.J. Epenesa led Edwardsville with a game-high 19 points, with Oliver Stephen scoring 15 and Matt Smith 10. Darnell Rogers Jr. led STEM (formerly known as Gateway Tech) with eight points.

Edwardsville travels to Alton for a Southwestern Conference clash Friday night.

More like this:

Aug 25, 2023 - Week 1: Area High School Football Schedule

Aug 29, 2023 - Saturday, Monday Sports Roundup

Aug 6, 2023 - Preseason Practice For Fall Sports Begins Monday

Aug 24, 2023 - Heat Wave Plays Havoc With Week One Football Schedule, Several Changes Announced

Aug 27, 2023 - Week One Saturday Football Scoreboard

 