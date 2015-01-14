EDWARDSVILLE 68, GATEWAY STEM 25: Edwardsville snapped a four-game losing streak with a big second half as they downed Gateway STEM of St. Louis 68-25 on the road Tuesday night.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers took control of the game with a 15-0 run to start the third quarter after leading just 32-21 at halftime, taking a 52-25 lead at three-quarter time and shutting out the Jaguars in the final term.

A.J. Epenesa led Edwardsville with a game-high 19 points, with Oliver Stephen scoring 15 and Matt Smith 10. Darnell Rogers Jr. led STEM (formerly known as Gateway Tech) with eight points.

Edwardsville travels to Alton for a Southwestern Conference clash Friday night.

More like this: