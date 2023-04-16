MASCOUTAH - Edwardsville sophomore Iose Epenesa had the longest throw in the state of Illinois this season of 52.31 meters (171 feet, seven-and-one-half inches) in winning the discus throw as the Tigers finished second at the Mascoutah Military Classic track meet Friday afternoon at Mascoutah High School.

Cahokia won the team championship with 110 points, with Edwardsville second at 106.5 points, the host Indians placed third with 71 points, Marion was fourth with 49 points, Triad tied with Mt. Vernon for fifth place with 40 points each, in seventh place was Freeburg with 35.5 points, Olney Richland County was eighth with 29 points, ninth place went to Salem with 28.5 points and Civic Memorial rounded out the top ten with 25 points.

In 11th place was Steeleville with 24 points, Carbondale and Benton tied for 12th place with 23 points each, both Harrisburg and Waterloo tied for 14th with 22 points apiece, Belleville East was 16th with 21 points, Pinckneyville came in 17th with 17.5 points, Breese Central was 18th at eight points, Waterloo Gibault Catholic came in 19th with four points and Roxana was 20th at three points.

In the 100 meters, the winner was Nathan Hippard of Mascoutah, who had a time of 10.01 seconds, with Tashon Crockarell of Triad third at 10.91 seconds and teammate Tristan Darby seventh at 11.19 seconds. Edwardsville's Johnnie Robinson came in at 11.67 and CM's Andrew Fonrodora had a time of 11.83 seconds. In the 200 meters, the winner was Carter Wasson of Steeleville with a time of 22.43 seconds, with Zach Lane of the Tigers sixth at 23.09 seconds and Robinson eighth at 23.64 seconds, with CM's Zach Wooten coming in at 24.82 seconds. The results of the 400 meters had Waterloos' Hunter Kettler the winner at 51.40 seconds, with Braylon Heavens of Edwardsville sixth at 52.56 seconds. Heavens' teammate, Alex Walker, was in at 54.81 seconds, Triad's Cory Warren had a time of 55.81 seconds and Wooten was home at 56.06 seconds.

In the 800 meters, the winner was Marion's Hayden Lees at 2:01.57, with the Tigers' Alex Uder second at 2:01.92, Lucas Naugle of the Eagles came in third at 2:03.65 and Sam Wittek of Edwardsville fifth at 2:05.21. Tullio Zampieri of CM had a time of 2:09.74 and Triad's Jacob Metcalf was in at 2:15.41. Gavin Genisio of Benton won the 1,600 meters at 4:17.39, with the Eagles' Justice Eldridge coming in third at 4:26.78 and Scott Baxter of Edwardsville was ninth at 4:42.01. Teammate Ben Perulfi had a time of 4:44.29, CM's Jacob Cranford was in at 4:56.78 and Triad's Ethan Schmidt was home at 5:20.55. In the 3,200 meters, Issac Teel of Pinckneyville won with a time of 9:35.55, with Jackson Collman of CM second at 9:40.20, Jackson Amick of Edwardsville was fourth at 10:01.65, the Eagles' D.J. Dutton came in fifth at 10:09.46 and Ben Ziobro of the Tigers came in seventh at 10:43.34. Will Kosmopolis of Triad had a time of 12:37.91.

In the hurdles races, the winner in the 110 meters was Keshawn Lyons of Cahokia at 14.70 seconds, with third place going to Louis Yohannes of Triad at 15.53 seconds and Edwardsville's Clayton Lakatos was fifth at 15.74 seconds. Teammate Patrick Chism had a time of 18.18 seconds and Triad's Jalen Lafrance was in at 18.44 seconds. In the 300 meters, Lyons won with a time of 39.88 seconds, with Lakatos second at 40.29 seconds. Chism came in at 45.82 seconds and Lafrance was in at 48.59 seconds. C

In the relay races, the winner of the 4x100 meters was Triad at 42.34 seconds, with CM placing 13th at 46.80 seconds. Edwardsville bounced back to win the 4x200 meters with a time of 1:29.62, with Triad ninth at 1:36.37 and CM 12th at 1:40.51. Cahokia won the 4x400 meters at 3:25.62, with the Tigers second at 3:27.45, the Knights were 12th at 3:57.20 and the Eagles came in 14th at 4:06.41. In the 4x800 meters, Benton came out on top at 8:13.90, with Edwardsville in third at 8:30.58, Triad was fifth at 8:42.68 and CM was eighth at 9:17.82.

In the field events, Chase Crawford of Cahokia won the shot put with a throw of 17.91 meters, with Epenesa third at 16.51 meters and Zach Van Tieghem of Triad seventh at 13.60 meters. Dorian Arguelles of the Tigers had a toss of 13.43 meters, Jaylun Nelson of Triad got off a throw of 13.20 meters, Roxana's Ashton Noble had a throw of 11.73 meters and CM's Josh Hodge had a toss of 10.85 meters. Epenesa won the discus throw with his season-high 52.31 meters, with Noble coming in sixth at 44.24 meters, the Tigers' Dalton Brown seventh at 42.40 meters, Nelson was eighth at 41.83 meters and Hodge came in tenth at 39.44 meters. Jackson Drake of the Knights came up with a throw of 34.36 meters, Alec Laughlin of the Shells had a toss of 33.33 meters and Ryder Collins of the Eagles had a throw of 24.20 meters.

Nicholas Deloach of Cahokia won the high jump. going over at 1.92 meters, with Crockarell tying for second with Matt Pluff of Freeburg, both clearing 1.90 meters, with Pluff coming in second and Crockarell third on the fewest misses rule, while Joshua Anoke of Edwardsville and Braven Hard of Triad finishing in a six-way tie for sixth, both clearing 1.75 meters, with Anoke coming in sixth and Hard tying for ninth on the fewest misses rule. Zampieri cleared 1,55 meters for the Eagles. In the pole vault, Ethan Stukenburg of Edwardsville and Tony Keene of Harrisburg tied for first, both going over at 4.12 meters, but Stukenburg awarded first on the fewest misses rule, while Triad's Parker Friederich and Edwardsville's Nick Helton were in a four-way tie for sixth at 3.51 meters, Friederich coming in sixth and Helton tied for ninth, again on the fewest misses rule. Zach Rice of Triad cleared 3.20 meters.

In the long jump, Deloach won the event with a leap of 6.66 meters, with Jaydon Cole tying with Jo'viano Howard of Cahokia for fourth with both going 6.48 meters. Ian Dempsey of Triad and Jeremy Lyles of Edwardsville both jumped 5.92 meters, while Andrew Klaas of the Eagles went 5.38 meters. Finally, in the triple jump, Deloach was the winner at 14.04 meters, with Anoke coming in fourth at 12.57 meters and teammate Evan Henderson placing sixth at 12.24 meters. Klaas came up with a jump of 10.69 meters.

