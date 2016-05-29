CHARLESTON – Edwardsville's A.J. Epenesa and Travis Anderson emerged from Saturday's IHSA Class 3A state track meet finals at champions.

Epenesa's state meet-record was a 205-11 toss in the discus in Friday's qualifying session. The mark stood up as Epenesa won the title in the event, while Anderson edged out Belleville East's William Session by a hundredth of a second to win the 110-meter hurdles, Anderson turning in a 13.71 to Session's 13.72. Session won the 300-meter hurdles in 37.46 seconds, with Anderson running third in 38.04 seconds. Epenesa's 60-4 toss in the shot put Friday was still good for second in the event, with Lockport's John Meyer at 61-2 taking the crown.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Tigers, the defending state team champions, finished second to Southwestern Conference rival East St. Louis, the Flyers scoring 54 points to the Tigers' 42; Orland Park Sandburg was third with 40, West Aurora fourth with 35 and Lake Villa Lakes fifth with 34 to round out the top five.

"Our guys stepped up and did a great job," Edwardsville head coach Chad Lakatos said. "This year, we were beaten by a very good East St. Louis team. Our kids performed well and it says a lot about our conference to have two teams place in the top three at state. We did what we needed to do to get a second-place trophy. Our guys are well-deserving and worked hard to get where they finished."

Devonte' Tincher finished seventh in the long jump with a leap of 22-3, while the 4x100 relay team of Seth Jacobs, Tincher, Anderson and Tommy Giacobbe took sixth in 43.14 seconds and Desmond Chappel finished 12th in the shot put with a toss of 55-5.75.

The Granite City 4x800 relay team of Will O'Keefe, Ron Allen, Andrew O'Keefe and Juwan Riggins finished 12th in the event with a time of 8:01.70. Alton's Zach Llewellyn did not qualify for the Saturday finals in the shot put and discus throw, Llewellyn finishing fourth in his Friday shot put flight at 54-9 and sixth in his discus throw flight at 150-2.

In the Class 2A finals, Roxana's Jordan Hawkins took fourth with a toss of 164-2, while Jersey's Ben Flowers finished fifth in the 1,600 meters with a time of 4:23.58. Cahokia took the team title for the sixth straight year with 61 points, six points ahead of Geneseo's 55; Chicago Morgan Park was third at 44, Tolono Unity fourth at 40.5 and Lisle fifth at 28; New Berlin took the Class 1A title with 46 points, followed by Peru St. Bede at 32, Rock Island Alleman at 31, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley at 29 and Bismarck-Henning fifth at 28.

More like this: