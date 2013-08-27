Celebrate Social Security’s Birthday with Bill Enyart

On Wednesday, August 28th, 2013 at 11:00 a.m., U.S. Representative Bill Enyart will speak to seniors at Senior Services Plus in Alton. Congressman Enyart will discuss protecting and strengthening Social Security for Illinois seniors and future generations.

Join Congressman Enyart and the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans to celebrate the success of Social Security and to discuss the challenges ahead.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. The event will take place in the School House Grill. For additional information, please contact (312) 427-2114 ext. 207 or email illinoisara@gmail.com

