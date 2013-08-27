Enyart will speak to seniors at Senior Services Plus
Celebrate Social Security’s Birthday with Bill Enyart
On Wednesday, August 28th, 2013 at 11:00 a.m., U.S. Representative Bill Enyart will speak to seniors at Senior Services Plus in Alton. Congressman Enyart will discuss protecting and strengthening Social Security for Illinois seniors and future generations.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Join Congressman Enyart and the Illinois Alliance for Retired Americans to celebrate the success of Social Security and to discuss the challenges ahead.
Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 North Rodgers Avenue in Alton. The event will take place in the School House Grill. For additional information, please contact (312) 427-2114 ext. 207 or email illinoisara@gmail.com
More like this: