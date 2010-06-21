WOOD RIVER, Ill. – Elvis and Fredbird will be among the visitors and entertainment to grace the field at East Alton Wood River High School next weekend during Relay for Life of Riverbend, and the community is invited to join.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life is a life-changing event that gives everyone in communities across the globe a chance to celebrate the lives of people who have battled cancer, remember loved ones lost, and fight back against the disease. At Relay, teams of people camp out at a local high school, park, or fairground and take turns walking or running around a track or path.

Throughout the overnight event, teams will participate in themed laps. There will also be free entertainment for all. This year’s calendar is as follows:

June 25

4:30 p.m. Survivor Dinner at the Roundhouse

6 p.m. Opening Crememony, including the Alton Fire Department Color Guard and Fife and Drums, followed by a dove release

6:30 p.m. HickTown Band

7-9 p.m. FREDBIRD

7:30 pm Fight Back Ceremony

9 p.m. Luminaria Ceremony, includes Alton Fire Department Fife and Drums

10:15 p.m. Kirsten Gray- DJ

11 p.m. Elvis

June 26

5 a.m. Closing Ceremony

Encounter Youth Group will also perform and there will be a Toddle Towne Kid’s Corner for the children. During the event, there will also be a lighting of the Luminaria Bags and a reading of the names on them.

The American Cancer Society Relay For Life of Riverbend will be held from 6 p.m. June 25 to 6 a.m. June 26 at EA-WR High School.

For more information on Relay For Life of Riverbend, please call the American Cancer Society at 1-800-227-2345, e-mail Event/ACS staff partner Mandie Sidener at mandie.sidener@cancer.org or visit www.relayforliferiverbend.com.

