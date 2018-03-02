GODFREY – Parents will have the opportunity to explore their child’s aptitude for piano and music during KinderKeys, a four-week group class offered through Lewis and Clark Community College’s Music Preparatory division.

Classes will be open for children ages 5-7 and will be held from 4:30-5:30 p.m. each Thursday, April 5-26, in the Ringhausen Music Building (MB 130) on the Godfrey Campus of Lewis and Clark Community College.

Class instructor Barbara McHugh has more than 30 years of experience teaching private piano lessons as well as kindergarten through sixth grade music in public schools. She has been an instructor with L&C’s Music Preparatory division for more than 10 years.

KinderKeys will introduce children to music through an engaging curriculum that includes songs, games, music theory and practice assignments. This class will prepare students to read music and develop rhythm skills. Parents don’t need to own a piano for their child, as practice can be done on an inexpensive keyboard at home if no piano is available.

Early enrollment is encouraged since the course will be limited to four students. Cost is $60 and includes all materials.

For more information or to register, call the L&C Music Department at (618) 468-4731.

For more information about this class or private music lessons, please call L&C Music Prep Coordinator Susan Parton Stanard at (618) 468-4732.

