Encounter is a Christian performance group dedicated to sharing the Good News of Jesus Christ through the ministries of music, service, fellowship, and participation in the life of the Church. Christian growth is an important element of Encounter.

Encounter is open to any denomination and auditions are not required to become a member. Encounter is for 9th-12th grade high school students. ENROLL NOW!!! The deadline is February 2nd.

Register by calling Main Street Church at (618) 462-2495 or online at http://www.mainstreetumc.net

