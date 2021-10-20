ALTON - There was another of what Alton Alderwoman Rosie Brown described as "fun with positiveness, unity and strength” that occurred this past weekend at James Killion Park.

This time it was a special day of food, games, basketball and much more in a Saturday event sponsored by Enough Is Enough and Requiem Church in Alton.

Movie Night on Saturday evenings during the summer was a big success at Killion Park and the one on Saturday was just another in a series of those, said Sheila Goins, who organized much of the Movie Night summer activity.

Pastor Vince Bissey of Requiem Church commended Tredell DaPrince Jones and Tanya Ryan North Smith for their partnership with the event. Rev. Bissey also especially singled out Rosebower Baptist Church from Paducah, Ky., for making the trip to Alton and also providing the food and games for a large group.

“They sacrificed so much to make this happen,” Bissey said of Rosebower Church.

“We are here to build a culture and spark a moment that will happen by the grace of God at work through His people,” Bissey added.

Alton Mayor David Goins was visible at the Killion Park party and he agreed Saturday was another event for fellowship and outreach that brought the community together.

“It was a good partnership between Requiem Church and Enough Is Enough,” Goins said, who also added he is very proud of the wide array of activities done over the summer and into the fall at James Killion Park.

