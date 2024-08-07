EDWARDSVILLE – The Edwardsville Municipal Band invites the community to an evening of music at the "Musical Potpourri" concerts. The first performance will take place on Thursday, August 8, at 8 p.m. at the Cleaon Etzkorn Bandstand in City Park. For those who prefer a weekend outing, the concert will be repeated on Sunday, August 11, at 4 p.m. at Leclaire Park.

The program will showcase an assortment of musical selections, ranging from pops and blues to Broadway and Slavonic folk songs. The concerts will also feature performances by bassoon players Shelia Acuncius and Anthea Ybarra, and clarinet player Nicole Schmidt.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to enjoying the music, attendees will have the opportunity to support local community groups. Concessions at the Thursday performance will benefit the St. Boniface group, while Sunday's concessions will support the Friends of Leclaire.

"We invite you to join us for an evening (or afternoon) of musical enjoyment and community spirit," the band stated in a release. For more information and updates, follow the Edwardsville Municipal Band on Facebook and Instagram.

More like this: