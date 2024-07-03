SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Transportation is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and local law enforcement throughout the state to increase safety enforcement efforts during July Fourth holiday travel.

Article continues after sponsor message

Motorists will see the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, with zero tolerance for those driving impaired by alcohol, marijuana or other drugs.

“Make plans to give your car keys to a designated driver or use a rideshare service before you start to celebrate July Fourth, so you and everyone else can make it home safely,” said IDOT’s Director of Highways and Chief Engineer Steve Travia. “Driving drunk or high could cost you or someone else their life. Make the only right choice: don’t drive impaired.”

More like this: