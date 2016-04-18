O’FALLON – Enjoy Church is hosting its next women’s event at its O’Fallon, Illinois location. Altogether Beautiful, the women’s ministry of Enjoy Church, presents “Friendship is a Gift” on Friday, May 6th at 7:00 p.m. The event will take place at Enjoy Church O’Fallon, located at 251 Regency Park in O’Fallon, Illinois. Tickets are available for $20.00, and can be purchased through Enjoy Church’s website.

Pastor Laura Carstens’ desire for women is that they can connect with each other in order to help encourage one another in their walk with God. Through events like this, they are able to hear form the Word of God and connect with other women. Sister Time events provide opportunities for women to socialize together, and Bridges projects provide opportunities for women to serve their community.

Dinner is provided, and the event’s festivities will include a time of teaching, and entertainment.

FRIENDSHIP IS A GIFT - an Altogether Beautiful women’s event

Article continues after sponsor message

Friday, May 6th, 2016

Enjoy Church O’Fallon

251 Regency Park

O’Fallon, IL 62269

Tickets available at www.enjoychurch.tv

Enjoychurch.tv exists to lead people to experience and enjoy a God-first life. God has uniquely wired Enjoychurch.tv to live out the great commission (Matthew 28:18-20) by embracing three principles that govern the decisions we make as a church; Enjoychurch.tv is a God-First church that embodies an accepting atmosphere with relevant environments. Visit www.enjoychurch.tv for more information.

More like this: