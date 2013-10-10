Enjoy a Night Full of Goodies and Candy at Trunk Fest! Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. What could be better than going from house to house collecting candy? Getting loads of candy, all in one stop. Bring your kids, family, and neighbors to First Baptist Maryville for their second annual TrunkFest, to be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church’s parking lot will be full of decorated vehicles and smiling faces, excited to hand out tons of goodies and candy to every child that comes. There will be free food, music, and tons of fun throughout the night. Article continues after sponsor message For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip