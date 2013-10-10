What could be better than going from house to house collecting candy? Getting loads of candy, all in one stop. Bring your kids, family, and neighbors to First Baptist Maryville for their second annual TrunkFest, to be held on Wednesday, October 30th from 6:30 - 8 p.m. The church’s parking lot will be full of decorated vehicles and smiling faces, excited to hand out tons of goodies and candy to every child that comes. There will be free food, music, and tons of fun throughout the night.

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

For more information, contact the church office (618.667.8221) or visit www.fbmaryville.org.

More like this:

Jul 26, 2023 - Five Below Store Coming to Wood River

Jul 19, 2023 - Funky Planet Toys & Gifts Celebrating 2nd Anniversary

Sep 7, 2023 - Historical Society’s Apple Festival Set for Saturday, Oct. 7

Sep 5, 2023 - Fall Foliage and History Tours Are available In October/November

 