First Baptist Maryville is hosting THE GLOBAL LEADERSHIP SUMMIT 2014 on Thursday and Friday, August 14 and 15, 2014, from 8:30am-4:30pm. It is open to the public, and will be held at First Baptist Maryville, 7110 State Route 162, Maryville, IL 62062. Costs are as follows: Individual: $249; Military: $99; Student/Faculty: $79.

The Global Leadership Summit (TGLS) transforms leaders with an injection of vision, skill development, and inspiration. TGLS is designed for your entire leadership team, key influencers and innovators, emerging leaders, and students with leadership gifts. This year’s speakers include:



• Bill Hybels, Founder and Senior Pastor, Willow Creek Community Church

• Tyler Perry, Filmmaker, Actor, and Philanthropist

• Jeffrey Immelt, President and CEO, General Electric

• Susan Cain, Best-selling Author; Viral TED Speaker on The Power of Introverts

• Wilfredo De Jesús, Senior Pastor, New Life Covenant Church; TIME’s 100 Most Influential People 2013

• Patrick Lencioni, Best-selling Business Author; Founder and President, The Table Group, Inc.

• Carly Fiorina, Former CEO of Hewlett-Packard; Chairman of Good 360

• Ivan Satyavrata, Senior Pastor, Assembly of God Church, Kolkata, India

• Bryan Loritts, Founder and Lead Pastor, Fellowship Memphis

• Allen Catherine Kagina, Commissioner General, Uganda Revenue Authority

• Joseph Grenny, Co-Founder, VitalSmarts; Social Scientist for Business Performance

• Louie Giglio, Pastor, Passion City Church; Founder of the Passion Movement

• Erica Ariel Fox, New York Times Best-selling Author; President of Mobius Executive Leadership

• Don Flow, Chairman and CEO, Flow Companies Inc.

Registration for the event includes all conference materials as well as break refreshments. Meals are NOT included in the price of registration. To register, visit fbmaryville.org/tgls.

