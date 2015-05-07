Wood River Police Department responded on Saturday to a 9-1-1 call for a 5-year-old child who was attacked by a 120-pound English Mastiff.

The child attacked was one of the Wood River Police officer’s children. The call came into the Wood River Police Department that day at 3:28 p.m.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel, they found the 5-year-old in the back yard breathing, but not conscious, Sgt. Chris Johnson said in a release.

“The dog was on-scene but contained by Wood River Police, while EMS from the Wood River Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance treated the child," he said. "The child was shortly after airlifted by ARCH to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.”

As of the present time, it is unknown the status of the child’s health. The child is under doctor’s care.

Due to the violent behavior of the Mastiff, Police were forced to put the dog down.

