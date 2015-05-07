Wood River Police Department responded on Saturday to a 9-1-1 call for a 5-year-old child who was attacked by a 120-pound English Mastiff.

The child attacked was one of the Wood River Police officer’s children. The call came into the Wood River Police Department that day at 3:28 p.m.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Upon arrival of emergency personnel, they found the 5-year-old in the back yard breathing, but not conscious, Sgt. Chris Johnson said in a release.

Article continues after sponsor message

“The dog was on-scene but contained by Wood River Police, while EMS from the Wood River Fire Department and Alton Memorial Ambulance treated the child," he said. "The child was shortly after airlifted by ARCH to a St. Louis Hospital for treatment.”

As of the present time, it is unknown the status of the child’s health. The child is under doctor’s care.

Due to the violent behavior of the Mastiff, Police were forced to put the dog down.

More like this:

4 days ago - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

Aug 23, 2023 - Wood River to Rename Street for Fallen Police Officer

Jul 25, 2023 - 19-Year-Old Alton Man Charged With First-Degree Murder In Wood River Case

Jul 24, 2023 - Wood River Police Respond To Shooting Report, Victim Dies At Hospital

Sep 15, 2023 - Midwest Petroleum Gas Station Opens in Wood River

 