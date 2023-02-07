WOOD RIVER - Wood River Fire Department Engineer/Paramedic Kris Ayers was recognized by the mayor and city council for being awarded the 2022 Firefighter of the Year on Monday night.

Ayers was also deployed in the Army Reserve for just under a year and has come back and immediately in the fold to assist with training and much more.

“He is our training officer and CPR coordinator,” Chief Stahlhut said. “Kris is just a great overall role model and mentor. He wants everyone in our department to be successful. He passes on his knowledge and has tremendous character and integrity that he passes on to others. He is a good family man and has found a good family-work balance. He is a great individual overall for the firefighter of the year.”

Chief Stalhut continued and said this award was originally presented on December 21 at the Wood River Firefighters Association holiday party and is based on nominations from within the fire department organization by his peers and association board making the final decision.

“We want to thank the mayor and city council for recognizing Engineer/Paramedic Ayers during the council meeting,” Stahlhut said.

“We want to thank our association board for their efforts in this process, and congratulate the other nominees.

Finally, congratulations to Engineer/Paramedic Ayers for the well-deserved award! We are grateful for your efforts and dedication!”

