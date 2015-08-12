On Wednesday, August 19th from 10:00-11:00am a presentation will take place on “Energy Based Healing” at Senior Services Plus.

The Healing Touch Wellness Program is the Worldwide Leader in Energy Medicine. Learn about the natural healing process and see demonstrations of “Energy Based Healing”.

The purpose of the presentation is to inform the public of the services that are available to all patients at BJC Alton Memorial Hospital. The service is always available by appointment at no cost.

This informative presentation is free and open to the public. RSVP’s are encouraged but not required to attend.

Senior Services Plus is located at 2603 N. Rodgers Avenue in Alton, Illinois. For more information, contact 618-465-3298 ext. 100.

