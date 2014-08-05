On Friday, August 1st at 8:00 pm Encounter students amassed at Main Street UMC to start their Colorado 10 day tour. The 59 students and 14 adults carrying suitcases, sleeping bags and performance wear loaded two coach buses for their overnight journey to Estes Park. CO.

The Students arrived around 3:00 p.m. at the YMCA of the Rockies. After Dinner and a team building activity they headed to Hyde Chapel to set up for Sunday's worship performances. On Sunday morningthey sang at "Worship in The Rockies" and then again at 7:00 p.m.at the Summer Worship Fest at the YMCA.

On Monday morning at 7:30, the students boarded 2 buses to embark on a day of white water rafting on the Cache La Poudre River. They ended the day with a movie "To Save A Life".

On Tuesday, the students departed for Rocky Mountain National Park for a service project. The students assisted trail crews with flood recovery and fire crews with removing downed tree limbs and branches. The students closed the evening out with a full worship performance at Performance Park, Estes Park. CO.

Wednesday was a fun filled day of horseback riding, and a zip line adventure.

The week ended with a service project at Rocky Mountain Church and "Colorado Flood relief". The students were able to assist this area that was greatly affected by the 2013 flood. They enjoyed a potluck dinner with flood volunteers from the area and finished off the evening with an offering of worship songs.

The group was looking forward to arriving back in Alton to share all that Jesus did through them and for them on this tour. Encounter's final worship performances are this Sunday, August 10th at 4:30 and 7pmat Main Street UMC.

Encounter definitely has been a strong influence and blessing to the Alton area for the past 42 years. We look forward to the next 40 years and the next 1,000 students we will be able to reach in the name of Jesus Christ. A huge thank you to Spiritual Leader - Rev. Deb Hoertel, Music Director – Eddie Hitchcock, Head Sponsor – Tammy Taul and the 2014 sponsors Patti Brunstein, Tammy and Terry Taul, Juli Ziino, Andrew Spainhour, Dan Thorton, Jeff and Kim Maynard, Brad and Kim Haug, Donna Scoggins, Dawn Formea, Shelly Lohr.

