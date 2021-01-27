ALTON - The Encounter Youth Choir will present its 49th season in 2021 called “A Season of Hope,” beginning with a virtual concert for Easter. The hope is that more concerts and in-person gatherings will be allowed to take place later this year as health conditions improve. The high-school worship and service choir based at the Main Street United Methodist Church in Alton is currently accepting registrations from area high school age students from any church and there is no cost to sign up.

Registrations will be accepted online through the Encounter website and those who want to sing for the Easter concert will receive emailed instructions on how to record themselves with the selected music cuts, which will then be assembled into the presentation. Students do not have to take part in the Easter concert to be involved this season and may also get involved later in the year if they are more comfortable.

“This is truly a unique situation but a great opportunity for the group. Since we were cancelled last year, we wanted to try to bring hope to the students and the community this year,” said Spiritual Director Pastor Kyle Steward. “Thankfully, technology will allow the students to meet and sing safely and we can really put together something fun and joyful to celebrate Easter.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Main Street UMC Music Director Alison Neace stepped in to be the interim music director for Encounter this season after longtime director Eddie Hitchcock resigned to pursue other interests. “We were able to put together a virtual concert at Main Street for Christmas, so we’re going to use that same idea and throw in a few surprises with Encounter for Easter,” Neace said. “It’s important for students who want to sing to sign up by February 3 so they can receive their instructions and get started.”

“We’ll keep an eye on the health conditions and if the Easter concert goes well, we will likely try another concert, possibly outdoors, when it warms up and is safe to meet,” said Head Sponsor Mark Ellebracht. “We are a little behind in getting started because everything was shut down after Christmas, but hopefully the students and families are ready to reconnect.”

Encounter is also seeking new adult sponsors for the 2021 season and beyond to help with the program. To learn more about those requirements, or to sign up as a student for the 2021 Encounter season, go to www.encounteryouthchoir.org. At the top of the page, click 2021 Season. Students planning to take part in the choir portion should sign up by Feb. 3 to receive the music needed for the concert. You can also contact Pastor Kyle Steward at 618-960-3086, follow the Encounter Youth Choir on Facebook and Instagram or email encounteryouthchoir@gmail.com

More like this: