To better serve area veterans, Encore Bath & Shower Inc., the River Bend area’s leading bath and shower contractor, has attained approved contractor status from the Veteran’s Affairs Administration.

GODFREY – As a veteran-owned business, it is important to Encore Bath & Shower, Inc. to help those who served in the armed forces realize the benefits they’ve earned through the Veterans Administration. The VA Loan program is the most powerful home loan program on the market for many veterans, service members and military families.

For any property appraised as either "proposed or under construction" or "new construction", the builder must have a valid VA builder identification number prior to a VA notice of value being issued.

For those qualified veterans seeking to improve their home a VA loan is the best way to go and using a VA Approved Contractor is an added assurance that the job will be completed to the highest standards.

Encore Bath & Shower is known around the area for its valuable advice, quality products and skilled workmanship. Seeking and attaining VA approved contractor status is another example of Encore Bath & Shower’s quest to offer the best information about discounts and services available to both military and non-military clients.

In addition to offering military discounts, Encore offers senior citizens discounts as well.

Encore brings over 25 years of remodeling experience and certified installation practices to every project. Servicing Jersey, Madison and St. Clair Counties in Illinois and St. Louis City and County in Missouri, Encore Bath & Shower, Inc. would like the chance to offer a free evaluation and proposal for your bathroom renovation project.

For information on military/senior citizen discounts, our VA Affairs Approved Contractor status and what it means for you, or the project that you have in mind, please contact us at www.EncoreBathIL.com or call us at (618) 466-1100

Encore Bath & Shower, Inc.

6001 Godfrey Road

Godfrey, IL 62035

www.EncoreBathIL.com

Veterans Affairs Approved Contractor Builder ID: 6QJ79

