GODFREY – The annual LeadHERship Seminar presented by the RiverBend Growth Association returns on Friday, Oct 8, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m.

As a virtual training experience, participants discuss and learn more about women’s issues faced throughout the business community while also recognizing the Riverbend region’s “Remarkable Women.”

“LeadHERship is about bringing women together to help empower, rejuvenate, and embrace the challenges, experiences, and enlightenments that are unique in our journeys, as we try to balance all the things with grace,” said Busey Bank’s Assistant Vice President/Mortgage Originator Neena Frisch, who also serves as chair of the LeadHERship Planning Committee.

To register for the event online, visit growthassociation.com/seminar2021. Individual registrations are $30 for RiverBend Growth Association members or $40 for non-members. A group rate for 6 to 8 people is also available at $150, allowing for a flex meeting space that facilitates an in-person atmosphere with all the same benefits of the virtual environment.

Karen Wilson, State Farm Insurance, is again serving as Title Sponsor. The Growth Association is now seeking additional member sponsors and finalizing its list of speakers for this year’s LeadHERship experience.

Three levels of sponsorship opportunities are available. RBGA members can help “Empower, Inspire, and Uplift” local female business and community leaders through their chosen sponsorship level. Members can learn more about how to sign up as a sponsor online by visiting growthassociation.com/womens-seminar-sponsorships.

Both participation and sponsoring provide many benefits for anyone involved in the LeadHERship event, as noted by Director of Member Services Trish Holmes. “Sponsoring this annual seminar is a perfect opportunity to have your name in front of area businesswomen. Attending the event allows you to grow personally and professionally,” she said.

Raffle donations are also needed to help with the event’s success. “We are asking for donations of large ticket items for our raffle drawing,” Holmes noted. “With the donation of a prize item valued at $100 or more, you will be recognized as a supporter of this impactful event through our promotional campaigns, including our social media.”

Additionally, nominations for the second annual LeadHERship Award will start in late August. Inaugural recipients in 2020, recognized for exemplary leadership and inspiring community service, were Alton City Treasurer Cameo Holland, Sheena Whitehead of the American Cancer Society, Karen Cooper with Illinois American Water, Carrie Cohan of the Madison County Child Advocacy Center, and Alton Police Department Officer Emily Hejna.

More information regarding nominations will be available soon, with updates through the RiverBend Growth Association’s Facebook page, @RiverBendGrowthAssociationIL.

The RiverBend Growth Association is the Chamber of Commerce and Economic Development organization for the 11 communities known as the Riverbend. For more information about the Growth Association, please visit www.growthassociation.com or call (618) 467-2280.

This article was prepared for the RiverBend Growth Association by Melissa Meske Publications, macmeske.com.

