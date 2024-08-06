EDWARDSVILLE - Area veterans will be the recipients of free clothing, door prizes, employment, community and educational resources and services, and will have the opportunity to be interviewed on site by employers during the upcoming Resource and Job Fair, co-hosted by Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Veterans Upward Bound (VUB).

VUB, in partnership with the City of Florissant, The Kaufman Fund and Florissant area veterans service organizations, will hold the Fair from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14 at the John F. Kennedy Community Center, 315 Howdershell Road, St. Louis, Mo.

According toVUB Outreach Coordinator Bill Schnarr, who is also an U.S. Army veteran, the event is at capacity for providers, with 45 vendors registered to attend.

“We are extremely excited to be offering a Resource Fair of this magnitude,” said Schnarr. “We look forward to assisting veterans in various ways, particularly in finding employment.”

“Taking care of veterans is why we exist,” said VUB Director Jim Robbins. “We help veterans make life better for themselves and their families.”

“This is going to be a marvelous event for area veterans,” said Schnarr. “And it’s free! We want to see veterans from all over to turn out for this Fair that we’ve worked so hard on.”

Veterans Upward Bound assists with the pursuit of vocational/technical, associate and bachelor’s degrees. Its mission is to provide supportive services to military veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve to enable them to enter or re-enter a vocational/technical school or a two- or four-year college. Veterans Upward Bound is a program at the SIUE East St. Louis Center.

