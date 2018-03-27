SPRINGFIELD – Employer Support of the Guard and Reserve (ESGR) hosted its Annual Awards Banquet in Springfield, Illinois, on March 23. The ceremony brought together employers and their employees from across Illinois. The banquet is put on each year to honor the model relationships between the Illinois National Guard and civilian employers.

"The ESGR works to build understanding between members of the National Guard and Reserve and their civilian employers," said Maj. Loren Easter, Illinois National Guard Program Coordinator for the IL-ESGR, of Chatham, Illinois. "It does this by increasing awareness, rewarding outstanding support, and working to resolve conflicts."

The honored employers received one of three awards: the Seven Seals, Above & Beyond, or the Pro Patria Award.

The evening included reading excerpts of the nomination forms for each employer awardee. Employer representatives shared about the experiences and struggles they have worked through to accommodate military service. The ESGR works to improve and to highlight employers that are the best example of a military friendly work place.

Employers received the Seven Seals Award for demonstrated meritorious leadership and initiative in support of the men and women who serve in the National Guard and Reserve. This award comes from nominations submitted by individual members. The awardees were: Decatur Memorial Hospital, Duke's Ace Hardware, the Federal Aviation Administration, Norfolk Southern, Rush University Medical Center, U.S. Military Entrance Processing Command, and Walgreens Pharmacy.

The ESGR Committee presents the Above & Beyond Award to employers that have gone above and beyond the legal requirements of the Unformed Services Employment and Reemployment Rights Act. A list of the employers awarded the Above & Beyond Award is found below.

The highest level award, the Pro Patria Award, is awarded by state committees. It is awarded to employers who demonstrated exceptional support for national defense by adopting policies that make it easier for employees to participate in the National Guard and Reserve. The award goes to one employer from each category, Astellas Pharma, Inc., large employer category; Aux Sable Liquid Products, small employer category; Village of Roselle Police Department, public employer category.

Above and Beyond Award recipients:

• American Water

• Baxter International Inc.

• BJC Healthcare-Alton Memorial

• Bloomingdale Police Department

• Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois

• Champaign Police Department

• Citgo Petroleum Corporation

• Country Financial

• Curran Contracting

• Defense Information Systems Agency

• Discover financial Services

• East St. Louis School District 189

• Federal Bureau of Prisons

• Gamestop

• Gateway regional Medical Center

• Gensler

• Hagerty Supply

• Komatsu American Corporation

• Marmion, Inc.

• McDonald's Corporation

• Midtown Athletic Club

• Moran Transportation

• Northrop Grumman

• Park City Police

• Pekin community High School District 303

• Septran Student Transportation

• Sunera Technologies, Inc.

• U.S. Railroad Retirement Board

• Village of Bolingbrook

