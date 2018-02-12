Emmy Lou Hayes
February 12, 2018 1:42 PM February 12, 2018 1:45 PM
Name: Emmy Lou Hayes
Parents: Nathan and Charlene Hayes of East Alton
Birth Weight: 5 lbs 5 oz
Birth Length: 18 3/4 inches
Time: 3:16 a.m.
Date: February 5, 2018
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Nathan (10)
Grandparents: Jerome and Donna Burns, West Alton, MO; Timothy and Jolene Compton, Mt. Olive, IL
Great Grandparents: Margaret Burns, West Alton, MO; Joe and Mary Rouge, Poplar Bluff, MO; Carol Barnhart, Eureka, MO
