Girls Basketball

Calhoun 63, North Greene 50

Emma Baalman had 26 points, 16 rebounds and two steals. Grace Baalman was injured early in the game. Grace Baalman’s status of playing will be day to day. Kassidy Klocke had 16 points. Destiny Powell had 16 points to lead North Greene.

Jersey 53, Gillespie 50

Mackenzie Thurston led Jersey with 18 points and Bethany Muenstermann added eight points for the Panthers in the 53-50 win. Bailey Jarman had 18 points and Amanda Schmidt 13 for the Miners.

Brussels 80, Griggsville-Perry 36

Brussels thumped Griggsville-Perry in a girls’ basketball game 80-36 on Monday at Brussels. Baylee Kiel led the Lady Raiders with 19 points; Madison Wilman and Faith Maag added 18 and 13 points, respectively.

Brussels moves to 8-4 with the win.

Carrollton 72, Triopia 9

Carrollton’s girls toppled Triopia on Monday night, led behind Maddie Struble and Rachel Williams, each with 17 points. Hannah Robinson added eight points for Carrollton and Kylie Meuth contributed seven points.

Wrestling

Jersey Junior Varsity Tournament, Saturday

106/113 Lb Class

1st Essex Crutcher E. St. Louis

2nd Bryce Kirk Waterloo

3rd Noah Robinson Carrollton

4th Nick Keeney Triad

5th Samantha Oliver Waterloo

126/132

1st Austin Kimbrel Jerseyville

2nd Nick Robinson Carrollton

3rd Alex Leiner Triad

4th Jacob Olson Jerseyville

5th Tanner Shaw Carrollton

138

1st Chris Taylor E. St .Louis

2nd Justin Bugger Highland

3rd Alex Besse Triad

4th Liam Elliott Triad

5th Briley Blade Jerseyville

145

1st Carsten Brauns Highland

2nd Dylan Sienbenberger Waterloo

3rd Kyzick Bell Jerseyville

4th Payton Allison Triad

5th Branyn Staples Jerseyville

152/160

1st Jon Lamanga Mascoutah

2nd Eric Evans Carrollton

3rd Nick King Triad

4th MIchael Toth Waterloo

5th Kaitlyn Marshall Jerseyville

170

1st Trevor Keene Mascoutah

2nd Tyler Neiss Mascoutah

3rd Nick Oneal Jerseyville

182

1st Cody Vinyard Jerseyville

2nd Nathan Clark Triad

3rd Noah Neman Carrollton

195/220

1st Tyler Blanks Mascoutah

2nd Malone Brown Triad

3rd Christain North Triad

4th Christain Zuccareli Highland

5th Earl Evans E.St.Louis

