Emma Baalman

Calhoun's Emma Baalman scored 26 points and grabbed 16 rebounds in a game against North Greene on Monday night. Grace Baalman was injured and missed much of the game.

Girls Basketball

Calhoun 63, North Greene 50

 Emma Baalman had 26 points, 16 rebounds and two steals. Grace Baalman was injured early in the game. Grace Baalman’s status of playing will be day to day. Kassidy Klocke had 16 points. Destiny Powell had 16 points to lead North Greene.

 Jersey 53, Gillespie 50

 Mackenzie Thurston led Jersey with 18 points and Bethany Muenstermann added eight points for the Panthers in the 53-50 win. Bailey Jarman had 18 points and Amanda Schmidt 13 for the Miners.

Brussels 80, Griggsville-Perry 36

 Brussels thumped Griggsville-Perry in a girls’ basketball game 80-36 on Monday at Brussels. Baylee Kiel led the Lady Raiders with 19 points; Madison Wilman and Faith Maag added 18 and 13 points, respectively.

Brussels moves to 8-4 with the win.

Carrollton 72, Triopia 9

Carrollton’s girls toppled Triopia on Monday night, led behind Maddie Struble and Rachel Williams, each with 17 points. Hannah Robinson added eight points for Carrollton and Kylie Meuth contributed seven points.

Wrestling

Jersey Junior Varsity Tournament, Saturday

 106/113 Lb Class 

1st Essex Crutcher        E. St. Louis

2nd Bryce Kirk              Waterloo  

3rd  Noah  Robinson       Carrollton

4th Nick  Keeney            Triad

5th Samantha Oliver        Waterloo

126/132

1st Austin  Kimbrel     Jerseyville

2nd Nick Robinson      Carrollton 

3rd Alex Leiner           Triad

4th Jacob Olson         Jerseyville

5th Tanner Shaw        Carrollton 

138 

1st Chris Taylor        E. St .Louis

2nd Justin Bugger     Highland

3rd Alex Besse         Triad 

4th Liam Elliott         Triad

5th Briley Blade        Jerseyville

145

1st Carsten Brauns           Highland

2nd Dylan Sienbenberger   Waterloo

3rd Kyzick Bell                 Jerseyville

4th Payton Allison             Triad

5th Branyn Staples           Jerseyville

152/160

1st Jon  Lamanga     Mascoutah

2nd Eric Evans         Carrollton

3rd Nick King            Triad

4th MIchael Toth        Waterloo

5th Kaitlyn Marshall    Jerseyville

170

1st Trevor  Keene   Mascoutah

2nd Tyler Neiss      Mascoutah       

3rd Nick Oneal       Jerseyville    

182

1st Cody Vinyard          Jerseyville

2nd Nathan Clark          Triad

3rd Noah Neman           Carrollton

195/220

1st Tyler Blanks                 Mascoutah

2nd Malone Brown              Triad

3rd Christain North              Triad

4th Christain Zuccareli         Highland

5th Earl Evans                    E.St.Louis

 

