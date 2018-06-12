Emily Lombardi earns Spring Dean's List honors at Fairfield University
June 12, 2018 3:35 PM
FAIRFIELD, CT. (June 12, 2018) - Emily Katherine Lombardi of Glen Carbon was honored on the Fairfield University Dean's List for the Spring 2018 semester.
In order to be placed on the Dean's List, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours in a semester, have no outstanding or incomplete grades for that semester, and have attained a semester grade point average of 3.50 or better.
