JERSEYVILLE - Jersey Community High School senior catcher Emily Collins was a key player for her Panthers' squad this past spring.

She batted near the .400 mark for the season and was one of the area's best hitters.

Emily is a Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month for the Panthers. She was capable of standing in as a catcher, but also played first base, second base and outfield as a performer for the Southern Illinois Lady Roughnecks. She committed to play softball at Marian University in Indianapolis, Ind.

Emily's head coach Chelsea Crnokrak was so proud of Emily for her performance this past season for the Panthers.

"Emily was an offensive and defensive threat as our leadoff hitter and catcher," the coach said. "Very few runners have attempted to steal, as she has a quick reaction time and a strong arm. Our team is very young this year, and Emily has stepped up to be a leader in all aspects of the game."

Again, congrats to Emily on her Sparklight Female Athlete of the Month honor for the Panthers.

