Emersyn Louise Lowrance
Name: Emersyn Louis Lowrance
Parents: Ryan Lowrance and Karissa Winchester of Bethalto
Birth Weight: 6 lbs 11 oz
Birth Length: 19.5 inches
Date: August 11, 2018
Time: 5:05 p.m.
Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's
Siblings: Kyleigh Johnson (11)
Grandparents: Bob and Terri Lawrence of Edwardsville, Tracey and Bud Summers of Bethalto, Ed Winchester of Bethalto
Great Grandparents: Celena Winchester of Bethalto, Joyce Jones of Jerseyville
