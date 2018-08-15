Emersyn Louise Lowrance Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Emersyn Louis Lowrance Parents: Ryan Lowrance and Karissa Winchester of Bethalto Birth Weight: 6 lbs 11 oz Birth Length: 19.5 inches Date: August 11, 2018 Article continues after sponsor message Time: 5:05 p.m. Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's Siblings: Kyleigh Johnson (11) Grandparents: Bob and Terri Lawrence of Edwardsville, Tracey and Bud Summers of Bethalto, Ed Winchester of Bethalto Great Grandparents: Celena Winchester of Bethalto, Joyce Jones of Jerseyville More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip