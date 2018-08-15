Name: Emersyn Louis Lowrance

Parents: Ryan Lowrance and Karissa Winchester of Bethalto

Birth Weight: 6 lbs 11 oz

Birth Length: 19.5 inches

Date: August 11, 2018

Time: 5:05 p.m.

Hospital: OSF Saint Anthony's

Siblings: Kyleigh Johnson (11)

Grandparents: Bob and Terri Lawrence of Edwardsville, Tracey and Bud Summers of Bethalto, Ed Winchester of Bethalto

Great Grandparents: Celena Winchester of Bethalto, Joyce Jones of Jerseyville

