ST. LOUIS - Emerson Charitable Trust donates $75,000 to support COVID-19 pandemic recovery efforts for the unhoused and unsheltered youth in the St. Louis community Support will provide valuable resources to Covenant House Missouri, who supports homeless, runaway and traffic youth ages 16-24

Emerson Charitable Trust announced that it has made a donation to Covenant House Missouri. The $75,000 gift will provide critical support to help our community recover physically, emotionally and economically from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CDC has indicated that individuals experiencing homelessness are a particularly vulnerable population during this time and at increased risk for contracting COIVD-19.

Covenant House Missouri supports youth ages 16 to 24 by providing transformative solutions that help youth live successful, sustainable, and independent lives. The non-profit organization has been providing services to youth for over two decades. While overcoming challenges and obstacles is not new, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed additional barriers that Covenant House youth must overcome. Within the past four months Covenant House has seen the call for services increase over 30% with a majority of new residents seeking services for the first time. Additionally, there has been a dramatic increase in youth unemployment since March.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Through Emerson’s charitable trust, our company strives to help address the needs of underserved and at-risk populations in the communities where we operate, including here in St. Louis,” said Dave Rabe, Vice President of Corporate Social Responsibility at Emerson. “Amid the current challenges and economic hardships, Covenant House Missouri helps meet young adults’ basic needs and then supports them as they work toward achieving independence. We’re proud to support local non-profit organizations like Covenant House Missouri that share our dedication to the long-term betterment of our communities.”

The investment from Emerson Charitable Trust will support efforts to stabilize the toll this pandemic has had on the youth that Covenant House serves. In a time of unprecedented unemployment and economic hardships, Covenant House is working to support young adults by not only having their basic needs met, but to continue working towards achieving independence.

CEO at Covenant House Missouri, Jessica Erfling, shares that, “Partnerships with corporations like Emerson play a key role in how we are able to support the entire St. Louis region. When an organization invests in the same community where it operates and where its employees live and work, the impact is remarkable. By supporting our youth on their path to independence, they are supporting a future local economy of informed and engaged consumers. This positive shift is especially critical in the coming months as we find ourselves navigating the drastic economic effects of the pandemic. We are tremendously grateful that Emerson has chosen to stand by our youth during this unprecedented time.”

www.emerson.com www.covenanthousemo.org

More like this: