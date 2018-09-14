EDWARDSVILLE - The last event of the 2018 Madison County Historical Society’s Speaker’s Series will be held on Sunday, Oct. 7 at 2 p.m. in the fellowship hall of Immanuel United Methodist Church at 800 N. Main Street in Edwardsville. The speaker will be Emeritus Professor James Weingartner who will discuss World War I as it was experienced in Madison County, Illinois, a century ago.

Nov. 11, 2018 will mark the 100th anniver­sary of the end of World War I. That war was in many ways “the war that made the 20th centu­ry,” but it has faded badly in the American collec­tive memory. Some of us can remember when Nov. 11 was not “Veterans’ Day,” but “Armistice Day,” marking the cease-fire that brought the un­precedented slaughter of World War I to an end. That observation ended way back in 1954, by which time World War II and the Korean War had sup­planted “The Great War” in the national con­sciousness. There have been more wars since the armistice.

American participation in World War I was brief, ap­proximately 19 months, and less than half that length in terms of actual involvement in large scale combat. Consequently, loss of American life was modest in comparison to that suffered by the warring European powers. Still, World War I was a momen­tous event in American history that cries out for re­membrance. In this program, we will survey World War I as it was experi­enced by a small fragment of American society – Madison County, Illinois.

Programs in the MCHS Speaker’s Series are free and open to the public. Regular hours at the Madison County Archival Library are Wed – Fri, 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. and Sun, 1 p.m. – 4 p.m. The Madison County Historical Museum is currently closed for renovations. For additional information, call 618-656-7569.

