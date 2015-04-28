Pitcher Victoria Beachum was hit by a pitch in Monday night’s East Alton-Wood River-Marquette contest at Gordon Moore Park and injured her non-pitching wrist. It was determined it was a bad contusion and not broken.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Beachum was taken to the hospital for an X-ray late in the game and was in extreme pain.

Article continues after sponsor message

“She was hit on the elbow,” Dana Emerick, East Alton-Wood River coach, said. “There was some emotion tied to it. We are glad it wasn't broken. We got the news from her parents last night.”

Emerick said with the time left in the season, Beachum should return to the mound, but he said he would not speculate when she would return.

“She will be on ice and rest until it gets better,” he said. “We are happy she will be back.”

More like this:

Aug 17, 2023 - Stormie Shoemaker Is Leader For Oilers Cheer Team, A-Student

Sep 19, 2023 - Alton Again Hosts Incredible Weekend Of Tennis With Robert Logan Invite

5 days ago - Emma Wyman Captures First In Southwestern Meet, Is A Top Runner for Birds, Is An Altonized Female Athlete Of Month

Sep 21, 2023 - Former Marquette, CM Standout Soccer Players Making A Difference At Collegiate Level - No. 18 L&C Edges SWIC 2-1

Sep 30, 2023 - Katie Johnson Continues Her Distance Success, Is A Tucker's Auto Repair & Tire Female Athlete Of Month

 