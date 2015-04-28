Pitcher Victoria Beachum was hit by a pitch in Monday night’s East Alton-Wood River-Marquette contest at Gordon Moore Park and injured her non-pitching wrist. It was determined it was a bad contusion and not broken.

Beachum was taken to the hospital for an X-ray late in the game and was in extreme pain.

“She was hit on the elbow,” Dana Emerick, East Alton-Wood River coach, said. “There was some emotion tied to it. We are glad it wasn't broken. We got the news from her parents last night.”

Emerick said with the time left in the season, Beachum should return to the mound, but he said he would not speculate when she would return.

“She will be on ice and rest until it gets better,” he said. “We are happy she will be back.”

