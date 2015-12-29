ALTON – It is no new news that the rain has been falling constantly for days now. The creeks are swelling and the river continues to rise, causing flood conditions in many parts of the region.

Emergency personnel are working diligently to rescue those in danger from the quickly rising waters and taking all the precautionary measures needed to ensure the safety of the people and structures within the flood plane.

“We are just trying to stay ahead of the game and see what happens,” said Steven Kochan, President of the Wood River Levee District. “We are coordinating with everyone and all the emergency personnel in the area are helping and working together to do what we can.”

The Wood River Drainage and Levee District covers 26 miles of the levee along the river and Kochan says they are doing everything they can to stay ahead of the game by closing flood gates, getting sand bags ready and monitoring the flood levels.

“We have seven pump stations being manned and we are working to keep ahead of the rain,” said Kochan. “If it would just stop raining, it would make all this a lot easier. I have never seen a flood like this in December.”

Flooding typically occurs during the spring months and many are not accustomed to battling the flood in winter, so the cold temperatures only add to the severity of the conditions.

“The problem we are facing is that we are not use to having a flood in the wintertime,” said Jersey County Sheriff Mark Kallal. “As the temperatures go down, we are facing more problems and trying to stay ahead to prevent more damage. It is very wet and very windy so the less people are out, the safer they are.”

Emergency personnel urge the pubic to stay indoors as much as possible and to use caution if driving is necessary.

“It's nasty out there, be sure to stay inside,” said Kallal. “If you absolutely have to get out, be cautious of where you are driving and do not drive on unmarked roads, especially ones that you are not familiar with. Chances are it will be flooded and there is a great chance of your car being swept away.”

