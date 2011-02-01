Emergency Operations Center Established
February 1, 2011 – The City of Alton has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the Alton Police Station at 1700 E. Broadway. Representatives from the Mayor’s Office (including Mayor Hoechst), Public Works, Police Department, Fire Department, Comptroller’s Office, and Legal Department are present in the EOC. The City’s EOC is in contact with Madison County’s EOC.
Please visit the City’s website, http://www.alton-il.com, or Alton Police Department’s website, http://www.altonpolice.com, for updates.
During this winter storm, please avoid all travel and remain indoors.
Any press inquiries should be address to the Mayor at the below listed phone number.
Contact: Mayor Tom Hoechst-618-465-7119
EOC Contact-618-465-7028
Police Department-618-463-3505
