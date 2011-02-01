February 1, 2011 – The City of Alton has activated its Emergency Operations Center (EOC) at the Alton Police Station at 1700 E. Broadway.  Representatives from the Mayor’s Office (including Mayor Hoechst), Public Works, Police Department, Fire Department, Comptroller’s Office, and Legal Department are present in the EOC.  The City’s EOC is in contact with Madison County’s EOC.

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Please visit the City’s website, http://www.alton-il.com, or Alton Police Department’s website, http://www.altonpolice.com, for updates.

 

During this winter storm, please avoid all travel and remain indoors.

Article continues after sponsor message

Any press inquiries should be address to the Mayor at the below listed phone number.

 

Contact:          Mayor Tom Hoechst-618-465-7119

                      EOC Contact-618-465-7028

                      Police Department-618-463-3505

More like this:

2 days ago - Wood River Sets Road Dedication To Rename Old Alton Edwardsville Road Tyler Timmins Drive

5 days ago - Carlinville Police Provide Contact Information To Assist In Heinz Funeral Home Probe

Sep 22, 2023 - Walk to Build Domestic Violence Awareness Scheduled for Sept. 30 In Alton

3 days ago - Alton Police Department Awarded Over $800,000 In Grants To Address Crime And Equipment Needs

Sep 26, 2023 - Alton Police Seek Information Regarding Missing Person

 