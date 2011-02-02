February 2, 2011 – Since most of the severe portions of the bad weather missed Alton, the Alton Emergency Operations Center closed this morning at 9:00 A.M.  The Police, Fire, and Public Works Departments are operating normally for the conditions.

 

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The Public Works Department continues to clear primary routes and has worked through the night clearing secondary streets.  Drivers are advised to use caution if they try to drive on the streets.

Article continues after sponsor message

 

Private residents and companies should not shovel or plow snow from private property onto City streets. 

 

More like this:

6 days ago - Final Litchfield Pickers Market Day Is Oct. 8

Aug 14, 2023 - Jerseyville Street Repavements, Closures Set This Fall, Prep Work Coming Up 

Aug 31, 2023 - Litchfield Pickers Market Returns Sunday

Sep 14, 2023 - The Latest On Illinois American Water Sewer System Progress

Sep 12, 2023 - Update On Illinois American Water Sewer System Work In Alton

 