February 2, 2011 – Since most of the severe portions of the bad weather missed Alton, the Alton Emergency Operations Center closed this morning at 9:00 A.M. The Police, Fire, and Public Works Departments are operating normally for the conditions.

The Public Works Department continues to clear primary routes and has worked through the night clearing secondary streets. Drivers are advised to use caution if they try to drive on the streets.

Private residents and companies should not shovel or plow snow from private property onto City streets.

