A local pediatrician, Dr. Lizbeth Didriksen was honored recently for her 23 years of service to EMSC Region 4 Coalition. The coalition recognized her with a special certificate honoring her years of service to safety education for children and staff.



EMSC is interested in providing the best care for children in both the pre-hospital and hospital setting. EMSC has participated in training in the grade/middle schools, Health Fairs, Pediatric Seminar, All God’s Children Have Shoes and recently in providing Scholarships to people seeking healthcare careers.



“We appreciated Libby's dedication,” said Jean Day, Director of Emergency Services for Anderson Hospital. “She was the cornerstone for the committee.”



Keith Page, Anderson Hospital President and CEO, read a letter from Jack Fleeharty, Chief of EMS and Highway Safety, expressing the State and his appreciation of her services and dedication. She was given a framed certificate celebrating her 23 years of service.





