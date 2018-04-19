ELDRED – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that Eldred Road will be closed to all traffic from north of Illinois Route 16/100 for approximately 1 mile beginning Monday, April 23, 2018

IDOT said all lanes will be open to traffic by Tuesday morning, April 24. This road closure is necessary to replace a crossroad pipe culvert, IDT said.

Work is being completed by the IDOT Jerseyville Maintenance Yard.

Article continues after sponsor message

IDOT added that traffic control devices will be utilized to assist motorists during these restrictions.

"Marked detours will be in place," IDOT said. "The department asks that motorists be patient, reduce speed, obey all warning signs, and use additional caution when traveling near this work zone. Additional information is also available at http://stl-traffic.org.

For IDOT District 8 updates on Twitter, follow us at https://twitter.com/ IDOTDistrict8.

More like this: