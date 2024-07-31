BETHALTO — Emergency responders handled a call to the southbound lanes of Illinois Route-255 at Airline Drive overpass Wednesday night following a motorcycle accident.

The Bethalto Fire Department, Bethalto Police Department, and Illinois State Police arrived at the scene to find a motorcycle that had crashed.

At least one individual was transported to a nearby hospital, although the extent of the injuries remains unknown. It is also unclear if there were any additional patients involved in the incident.

The Bethalto Police Department is currently investigating the accident. Further details are expected to be released as the investigation continues.

