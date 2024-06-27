GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department and Granite City Fire Department responded to a traffic crash in the 1000 block of Niedringhaus Avenue Thursday evening 06/27/24.

When first responders arrived on the scene they had to extricate one patient out of the vehicle. A medical helicopter was requested to the scene.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit was requested.

It is unknown at this time how many injuries.

More information to come.

