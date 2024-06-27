Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

GRANITE CITY - The Granite City Police Department and Granite City Fire Department responded to a traffic crash in the 1000 block of Niedringhaus Avenue Thursday evening 06/27/24.

When first responders arrived on the scene they had to extricate one patient out of the vehicle. A medical helicopter was requested to the scene.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit was requested.

It is unknown at this time how many injuries.

More information to come.

More like this:

Today - GCSD9 Hosting Physical And Immunization Clinic On July 31

Yesterday - High-Speed Chase Ends in Fatal Crash in Granite City

Yesterday - Granite City Crash Victim Identified, Investigation Continues

Jun 10, 2024 - Granite City Mayor Hosts Community Talk on Growth and Progress

Jun 13, 2024 - Sen. Harriss to Host Free Kids Fair Event This Weekend In Granite City

 