Emergency Blood and Platelet Shortage: Red Cross Supplies Drop to Lowest Post-Summer Levels since 2015
ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.
Historically low inventory levels
The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.
“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”
Don’t wait. People across the country depend on the generosity of blood donors. Make an appointment to give blood
- As a thank-you, all those who come to donate through Sept. 30 and help tackle the emergency blood shortage will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.*
- All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15
IL
Bond
Greenville
10/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Lawrence Church, 512 S Prairie Street
_______________
Calhoun
Hardin
10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 19899 Illinois River Road
_______________
Christian
Moweaqua
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central A and M High School, 229 East Pine Street
_______________
Clay
Flora
10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343
Louisville
9/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street
_______________
Coles
Charleston
10/11/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street
Mattoon
10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple
10/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue
10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road
_______________
Crawford
Flat Rock
10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street
Oblong
10/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oblong High School, 700 South Range
Palestine
9/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street
Robinson
9/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln
_______________
Cumberland
Greenup
9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street
_______________
Effingham
Altamont
10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lutheran Care Center, 702 W Cumberland
Dieterich
10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine
Effingham
9/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
9/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
9/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stanfield Chiropractic, 414 W. Jefferson
10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
10/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave
Mason
10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37
_______________
Fayette
Brownstown
9/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 1708N 1550 Street
Jasper
Newton
10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren
10/10/2021: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane
10/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue
_______________
Jefferson
Ina
9/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street
Mount Vernon
10/7/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road
10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road
Woodlawn
10/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street
_______________
Macoupin
Piasa
10/15/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Southwestern High School, 8226 Route 111
Staunton
9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Associated Bank, 115 S. Elm St.
_______________
Madison
Alton
10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street
10/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive
10/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave,
10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd
Collinsville
9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St
10/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza
Edwardsville
10/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive, Morris University Center; Kimmel Student Center
10/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street
10/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street
Glen Carbon
10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St
Granite City
10/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Rd.
Maryville
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street
Wood River
10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N 9th Street
_______________
Marion
Centralia
10/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hope Church, 1000 E. 3rd Street
Patoka
10/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road
Salem
10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main
_______________
Monroe
Columbia
10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street
_______________
Montgomery
Litchfield
9/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1301 North State Street
10/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison
_______________
Randolph
Red Bud
10/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street
Sparta
9/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
10/5/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street
Steeleville
10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester
_______________
Richland
Olney
9/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olney Public Library, 400 W. Main St
10/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street
10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street
_______________
Saint Clair
Belleville
9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Engine House 4, 1125 S Illinois St
10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle
10/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave
10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street
Fairview Heights
9/27/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/28/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
9/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/1/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/3/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/5/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/6/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/8/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/10/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/13/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
10/15/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail
Freeburg
9/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street
New Athens
10/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street
O Fallon
9/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd
9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd
10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness O'Fallon, Illinois, 1234 Central Park Drive
Shiloh
10/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street
_______________
Washington
Nashville
10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive
MO
Crawford
Bourbon
10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street
Cuba
10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.
_______________
Franklin
Gerald
10/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50
New Haven
9/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100
Pacific
9/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Truman Elementary School, 101 Indian Warpath Drive
10/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church - Pacific, 422 W St Louis
Sullivan
9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Sullivan, 231 MO-185
10/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, 751 Sappington Bridge
10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main
Union
10/4/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive
10/7/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Clark-Vitt Elementary School, 1 Clark Ave
10/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive
Washington
9/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
9/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
9/29/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/6/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/13/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210
10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 6890 Hwy 100
_______________
Jefferson
Arnold
10/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing
Cedar Hill
10/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane
Desoto
10/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., DeSoto High School, 815 Amvets Dr.
High Ridge
10/8/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 old Hunning Rd.
10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW High Ridge, 2220 Gravois Rd, Suite B
Hillsboro
10/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21
_______________
Lincoln
Elsberry
10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elsberry United Methodist Church, 109 N. 4th St.
Troy
9/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Stephen United Methodist Church, 101 St. Stephen Lane
_______________
Montgomery
High Hill
10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd
Rhineland
10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corner Venue & Event Space, 111 Bluff Street
Wellsville
10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellsville Middletown R1 High School, 900 Burlington Road
_______________
Saint Charles
O Fallon
9/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Julius Monroe Salon & Spa, 939 Waterbury Falls Dr
10/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
10/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Missouri Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr
10/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway
10/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway
Saint Charles
9/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church, 6308 Hwy N
10/4/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St
10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street
Saint Peters
9/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
9/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center
10/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117
10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive
Wentzville
9/30/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive
_______________
Saint Francois
Bismarck
10/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bismarck High School, 1 Indian Trails Drive, PO Box 257
Bonne Terre
10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street
Farmington
10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,
10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francois County Ambulance District, 820 Electric Street
10/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.
Park Hills
9/28/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., West County Elementary School, 625 Chariton Avenue
10/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., West County High School, 768 Hwy M
_______________
Saint Louis
Ballwin
9/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road
10/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd
10/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln
Bridgeton
10/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chick-fil-A Bridgeton, 12450 St Charles Rock Rd
Chesterfield
9/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
9/30/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/7/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/14/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
10/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.
Clayton
10/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Clayton High School, 1 Mark Twain Cir
Ellisville
9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.
10/14/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.
10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center
Eureka
10/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ignite Church, 1729 West 5th Street
Fenton
10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,
10/8/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd
Florissant
9/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
9/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/13/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67
10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road
Hazelwood
10/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., St Louis County Library - Prairie Commons, 915 Utz Lane
Manchester
9/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive
Maryland Heights
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd
Saint Louis
9/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Barry Wehmiller Design Group, 8301 Maryland Avenue, Suite 200
9/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
9/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caleb Nehring Memorial Blood Drive, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave
10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square
10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.
10/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/7/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Delta Air Lines St Louis Lambert International Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd
10/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/11/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Daugherty BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, Three CityPlace, Ste. 400
10/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd
10/11/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale
10/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane
10/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
10/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.
Valley Park
10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave.
_______________
Saint Louis City
Saint Louis
9/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
9/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd
10/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills
_______________
Warren
Warrenton
9/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Community Church, 806 S. Hwy 47
10/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton
Save time during donation
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.
###
*Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Sport-Clips.
**Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Zaxbys.
More like this: