ST. LOUIS — The American Red Cross is experiencing an emergency blood and platelet shortage and must collect 10,000 additional blood products each week over the next month for the blood supply to recover and meet hospital and patient needs. Donors of all blood types – especially type O – and platelet donors are urged to make an appointment to give now and in the weeks ahead to overcome this current shortage.

Blood donor turnout has reached the lowest levels of the year as many delayed giving amid a return to the workplace and in-person learning, as well as a recent surge in COVID-19 cases across the country due to the delta variant. As cases spiked in August, blood donor participation decreased about 10%, but blood product distributions to hospitals have remained strong, significantly outpacing blood donations in recent weeks.

Historically low inventory levels

The national Red Cross blood inventory is the lowest it’s been at this time of year since 2015, with less than a day’s supply of certain blood types in recent weeks. The supply of types O positive and O negative blood, the most needed blood types by hospitals, dropped to less than a half-day supply at times over the last month − well below the ideal five-day supply.

“Fall is typically a time when the blood supply rebounds as donors are more available to give than during the busy summer months, but this year has presented a unique and serious challenge,” said Dr. Pampee Young, chief medical officer for the Red Cross. “While it’s clear the pandemic continues to weigh heavily on our minds, the Red Cross asks the public to remember donating blood and platelets is essential to the many patients that rely on lifesaving transfusions every day.”

Don’t wait. People across the country depend on the generosity of blood donors. Make an appointment to give blood as soon as possible by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

  • As a thank-you, all those who come to donate through Sept. 30 and help tackle the emergency blood shortage will receive a limited-edition football-inspired T-shirt while supplies last, plus a coupon for a free haircut via email from Sport Clips Haircuts.*
  • All those who come to donate in October will receive a link by email to claim a free Zaxby’s® Signature Sandwich reward or get a $5 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice.**

Blood drive safety

Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and?additional precautions?– including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status – have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are?asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.

Upcoming blood donation opportunities Sept. 27-Oct.15

IL

Bond

Greenville

10/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., St Lawrence Church, 512 S Prairie Street

_______________

Calhoun

Hardin

10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 19899 Illinois River Road

_______________

Christian

Moweaqua

10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Central A and M High School, 229 East Pine Street

_______________

Clay

Flora

10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flora Church of the Nazarene, Route 50 and Parsons Lane, PO Box 343

Louisville

9/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Full Armor Christian Academy, 600 Erwin Street

_______________

Coles

Charleston

10/11/2021: 7:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m., The Villas Of Holly Brook and Reflections Memory Care, 738 18th Street

Mattoon

10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 1903 Maple

10/11/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., Burgess Osborne Auditorium, 1701 Wabash Avenue

10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Apostolic Life Center, 205 Country Club Road

_______________

Crawford

Flat Rock

10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Flat Rock Community Center, 310 West Second Street

Oblong

10/14/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Oblong High School, 700 South Range

Palestine

9/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Palestine High School, 102 North Main Street

Robinson

9/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Robinson Community Center, 300 South Lincoln

_______________

Cumberland

Greenup

9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Greenup Village Municipal Building, 115 East Cumberland Street

_______________

Effingham

Altamont

10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Lutheran Care Center, 702 W Cumberland

Dieterich

10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Dieterich High School, Church and Pine

Effingham

9/28/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

9/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Stanfield Chiropractic, 414 W. Jefferson

10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/5/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/12/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

10/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., Effingham Blood Donation Center, 603 Eden Ave

Mason

10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Mason Christian Church Annex, 624 North Route 37

_______________

Fayette

Brownstown

9/28/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Brownstown Elementary School, 1708N 1550 Street

Jasper

Newton

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 707 Van Buren

10/10/2021: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m., Holy Cross Church of Wendelin, 5782 Ingraham Lane

10/15/2021: 8:30 a.m. - 2 p.m., Newton High School, 201 West End Avenue

_______________

Jefferson

Ina

9/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Free Will Baptist Church, 3rd and Elm Street

Mount Vernon

10/7/2021: 7 a.m. - 12 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Crossroads Community Hospital, 8 Doctors Park Road

Woodlawn

10/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First Baptist Church, 301 North Central Street

_______________

Macoupin

Piasa

10/15/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Southwestern High School, 8226 Route 111

Staunton

9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Associated Bank, 115 S. Elm St.

_______________

Madison

Alton

10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St. Peter & Paul School, 801 State Street

10/7/2021: 12:30 p.m. - 4:30 p.m., Alton Memorial Hospital, One Memorial Drive

10/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Upper Alton Baptist Church, 2726 College Ave,

10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 3986 Humbert Rd

Collinsville

9/27/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., First United Presbyterian Church, 201 E Church St

10/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Columbus Plaza, 1 Columbus Plaza

Edwardsville

10/6/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Morris University Center, 30 Hairpin Drive, Morris University Center; Kimmel Student Center

10/8/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church - Edwardsville, 600 Water Street

10/11/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Edwardsville Public Safety Building, 333 S Main Street

Glen Carbon

10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., New Bethel United Methodist Church, 131 N Main St

Granite City

10/5/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 4801 Maryville Rd.

Maryville

10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Luke's United Methodist Church, 6325 West Main Street

Wood River

10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Abundant Life Community Church, 781 N 9th Street

_______________

Marion

Centralia

10/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., City Hope Church, 1000 E. 3rd Street

Patoka

10/6/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Patoka High School, 1220 Kinoka Road

Salem

10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., St Theresa of Avila Catholic Church, 812 West Main

_______________

Monroe

Columbia

10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Turner Hall, 211 East Cherry Street

_______________

Montgomery

Litchfield

9/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, 1301 North State Street

10/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Litchfield Moose Lodge, 221 North Madison

_______________

Randolph

Red Bud

10/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Red Bud High School, 815 Locust Street

Sparta

9/29/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

10/5/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6:45 p.m., VFW Post 2698, 1911 North Market Street

Steeleville

10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 305 South Chester

_______________

Richland

Olney

9/30/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Olney Public Library, 400 W. Main St

10/6/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Immanuel United Methodist Church, 700 North E Street

10/7/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., First United Methodist Church, 335 South Fair Street

_______________

Saint Clair

Belleville

9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Engine House 4, 1125 S Illinois St

10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Notre Dame Academy, 1900 West Belle

10/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., East Belleville Center YMCA, 2627 Carlyle Ave

10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Downtown Belleville YMCA, 200 S Illinois Street

Fairview Heights

9/27/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/28/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

9/30/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/1/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/3/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/4/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/5/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/6/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/7/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/8/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/10/2021: 8:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/11/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/12/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/13/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/14/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

10/15/2021: 8:15 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., Fairview Heights Blood Donation Center, 10886 Lincoln Trail

Freeburg

9/27/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Freeburg Township Office, 203 S. Richland Street

New Athens

10/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bullpen, 201 Kaskaskia Street

O Fallon

9/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Public Safety Building, 285 N. 7 HIlls Rd

9/30/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints O'Fallon & Shiloh Ward, 255 Fairwood Hills Rd

10/1/2021: 1 p.m. - 5 p.m., Club Fitness O'Fallon, Illinois, 1234 Central Park Drive

Shiloh

10/5/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Memorial Hospital Shiloh, 1404 Cross Street

_______________

Washington

Nashville

10/11/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion, 533 East Legion Drive

MO

Crawford

Bourbon

10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bourbon Community Center, 575 Elm Street

Cuba

10/4/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Cuba United Methodist Church, 903 W. Washington Blvd.

_______________

Franklin

Gerald

10/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 3698 Old Hwy 50

New Haven

9/29/2021: 12:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 9494 Highway 100

Pacific

9/27/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Truman Elementary School, 101 Indian Warpath Drive

10/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church - Pacific, 422 W St Louis

Sullivan

9/29/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Sullivan, 231 MO-185

10/1/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Missouri Baptist Sullivan Hospital, 751 Sappington Bridge

10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Sullivan Community Center, 730 West Main

Union

10/4/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Knights of Columbus, 700 Clearview Drive

10/7/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Clark-Vitt Elementary School, 1 Clark Ave

10/11/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Franklin Baptist Association, 785 Butterfield Drive

Washington

9/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

9/29/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/6/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/13/2021: 9:45 a.m. - 4:15 p.m., Washington Blood Donation Center, 6244 Hwy 100, Suite 210

10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Christian Church, 6890 Hwy 100

_______________

Jefferson

Arnold

10/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Culvers, 123 Richardson Crossing

Cedar Hill

10/13/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Big River VFW Post 5331, 1 Lynn Lane

Desoto

10/14/2021: 8 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., DeSoto High School, 815 Amvets Dr.

High Ridge

10/8/2021: 2:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2808 old Hunning Rd.

10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., VFW High Ridge, 2220 Gravois Rd, Suite B

Hillsboro

10/13/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., Missouri Department of Social Services, 10325 Hwy 21

_______________

Lincoln

Elsberry

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elsberry United Methodist Church, 109 N. 4th St.

Troy

9/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Stephen United Methodist Church, 101 St. Stephen Lane

_______________

Montgomery

High Hill

10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., High Hill Christian Church, 852 Boonslick Rd

Rhineland

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Corner Venue & Event Space, 111 Bluff Street

Wellsville

10/6/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Wellsville Middletown R1 High School, 900 Burlington Road

_______________

Saint Charles

O Fallon

9/30/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Julius Monroe Salon & Spa, 939 Waterbury Falls Dr

10/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

10/7/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., O'Fallon Missouri Family YMCA, 3451 Pheasant Meadow Dr

10/12/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., The Christy Banquet Center, 9000 Veterans Memorial Parkway

10/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Progress West Hospital, 2 Progress Point Parkway

Saint Charles

9/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Presbyterian Church, 6308 Hwy N

10/4/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., St John United Church of Christ, 405 South Fifth St

10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Immanuel Lutheran Church, 115 S. 6th Street

Saint Peters

9/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

9/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/1/2021: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Charles County Blood Donation Center, 252 Mid Rivers Center

10/15/2021: 11 a.m. - 5 p.m., Barnes Jewish St Peters Hospital Medical Office Building #1, 6 Jungermann Circle, Suite 117

10/15/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Calvary Church, 3998 Mid Rivers Mall Drive

Wentzville

9/30/2021: 3:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m., Wentzville Middle School, 405 Campus Drive

_______________

Saint Francois

Bismarck

10/8/2021: 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Bismarck High School, 1 Indian Trails Drive, PO Box 257

Bonne Terre

10/14/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Bonne Terre VFW, 1112 Roe Street

Farmington

10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Parkland Chapel, 1260 E Karsch Blvd,

10/7/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., St Francois County Ambulance District, 820 Electric Street

10/15/2021: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., First State Community Bank, 201 E. Columbia St.

Park Hills

9/28/2021: 1:45 p.m. - 6 p.m., West County Elementary School, 625 Chariton Avenue

10/13/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., West County High School, 768 Hwy M

_______________

Saint Louis

Ballwin

9/30/2021: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Free Church, 1375 Carman Road

10/8/2021: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Holy Infant Catholic Church, 248 New Ballwin Rd

10/13/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Manchester Elks Lodge, 2242 Mason Ln

Bridgeton

10/5/2021: 12 p.m. - 5 p.m., Chick-fil-A Bridgeton, 12450 St Charles Rock Rd

Chesterfield

9/27/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/28/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/29/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

9/30/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/4/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/5/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/6/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/7/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/11/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/12/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 7 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/13/2021: 11:45 a.m. - 6:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/14/2021: 10:45 a.m. - 5:45 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

10/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., West County Blood Donation Center, 13369 Olive Blvd.

Clayton

10/9/2021: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Clayton High School, 1 Mark Twain Cir

Ellisville

9/28/2021: 9 a.m. - 1 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.

10/14/2021: 11 a.m. - 3 p.m., St Louis County Library - Daniel Boone Branch, 300 Clarkson Rd.

10/14/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Auto Spa Etc, 8 Ellisville Town Center

Eureka

10/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Ignite Church, 1729 West 5th Street

Fenton

10/4/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elevation Church, 316 Gravois Rd,

10/8/2021: 1:30 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fenton United Methodist Church, 800 Gravois Rd

Florissant

9/29/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

9/30/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/6/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/7/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/8/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/13/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/14/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 6 p.m., Florissant Meadow's Shopping Center, 740 N. Highway 67

10/15/2021: 12 p.m. - 4 p.m., Northwest Healthcare, 1225 Graham Road

Hazelwood

10/1/2021: 11:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m., St Louis County Library - Prairie Commons, 915 Utz Lane

Manchester

9/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Manchester Police Department, 200 Highlands Boulevard Drive

Maryland Heights

10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Grace Church, 2695 Creve Coeur Mill Rd

Saint Louis

9/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/29/2021: 9 a.m. - 1:30 p.m., Barry Wehmiller Design Group, 8301 Maryland Avenue, Suite 200

9/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

9/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/1/2021: 12 p.m. - 7 p.m., Caleb Nehring Memorial Blood Drive, 5200 Shrewsbury Ave

10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/5/2021: 10 a.m. - 2 p.m., St Louis Area Chapter American Red Cross, 10195 Corporate Square

10/5/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 4511 Butler Hill Rd.

10/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/7/2021: 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Delta Air Lines St Louis Lambert International Airport, 10701 Lambert International Blvd

10/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 3 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/11/2021: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Daugherty BUSINESS SOLUTIONS, Three CityPlace, Ste. 400

10/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/11/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., First Baptist Church of Oakville, 6741 Telegraph Rd

10/11/2021: 3 p.m. - 7 p.m., Annunciation Catholic Church, 12 West Glendale

10/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/12/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Elks Lodge, 2726 Oakville Elks Lane

10/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

10/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., South County Blood Donation Center, 9230 Watson Rd.

Valley Park

10/12/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lions Den, 1001 St. Louis Ave.

_______________

Saint Louis City

Saint Louis

9/27/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/28/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/29/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

9/30/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/1/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/2/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/3/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/4/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/5/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/6/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/7/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/8/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/9/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/10/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/11/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/12/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/13/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/14/2021: 12:15 p.m. - 7:15 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/15/2021: 7:45 a.m. - 2:45 p.m., St Louis Blood Donation Center, 4050 Lindell Blvd

10/15/2021: 2 p.m. - 6 p.m., Carondelet Park Rec Plex, 930 Holly Hills

_______________

Warren

Warrenton

9/28/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Family Community Church, 806 S. Hwy 47

10/6/2021: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Warren County Extension Office, 107 West Walton

Save time during donation

Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer. To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.

To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.

Health insights for donors

At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait. This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood. Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.

Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.

About the American Red Cross

The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters; supplies about 40% of the nation's blood; teaches skills that save lives; distributes international humanitarian aid; and supports veterans, military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.

*Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Sport-Clips.

**Terms and conditions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Zaxbys.

