Ember Sky Montgomery Dunbar
Name: Ember Sky Montgomery Dunbar.
Parents: Shawn Dunbar and Charlotte Bridgeman.
Born: 8:14 p.m. May 11, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.
Weight: 7 lbs. 3 oz.
Length: 18.5 inches
Siblings: Brother David Dunbar (deceased), brother Thomas Bridgeman-Dunbar, brother Dallas Dunbar
Sister Zoey Dunbar
Grandparents:
Grandfather: Mike Bridgeman (deceased) and
Grandmother: Sue Bridgeman
Grandfather: Bayard Montgomery (deceased) and
Grandmother: Debra Montgomery
Grandmother: Judith Dunbar
