Ember Sky Montgomery Dunbar Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Ember Sky Montgomery Dunbar. Parents: Shawn Dunbar and Charlotte Bridgeman. Born: 8:14 p.m. May 11, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital. Weight: 7 lbs. 3 oz. Length: 18.5 inches Siblings: Brother David Dunbar (deceased), brother Thomas Bridgeman-Dunbar, brother Dallas Dunbar Article continues after sponsor message Sister Zoey Dunbar Grandparents: Grandfather: Mike Bridgeman (deceased) and Grandmother: Sue Bridgeman Grandfather: Bayard Montgomery (deceased) and Grandmother: Debra Montgomery Grandmother: Judith Dunbar More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip watch live → Live Now Our Daily Show! Ft: NAGBC Spotlight, Jerseyville Rotary, and more!