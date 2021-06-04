Name: Ember Sky Montgomery Dunbar.

Parents: Shawn Dunbar and Charlotte Bridgeman.

Born: 8:14 p.m. May 11, 2021, at Alton Memorial Hospital.

Weight: 7 lbs. 3 oz.

Length: 18.5 inches

Siblings: Brother David Dunbar (deceased), brother Thomas Bridgeman-Dunbar, brother Dallas Dunbar

Sister Zoey Dunbar

Grandparents:

Grandfather: Mike Bridgeman (deceased) and

Grandmother: Sue Bridgeman

Grandfather: Bayard Montgomery (deceased) and

Grandmother: Debra Montgomery

Grandmother: Judith Dunbar

