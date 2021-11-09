BETHALTO - Bethalto Christmas Village spokesperson Jane Ahasay reports the elves are busy lighting up Bethalto Central Park and Arboretum to bring the sights and sounds of Christmas to our communities in late November.

A mile of lights will be turned on at 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 27, for the official opening of Bethalto Christmas Village. The Arboretum display will be open every day from November 27, 2021, through January 2, 2022.

Central Park will be open Saturday and Sunday for four consecutive weekends starting November 27. Central Park will host Santa in the gazebo, live nativity, barrel car rides for children, and more. Beverages and food can be purchased. The event is free of charge to the public.

“We are super excited to have it this year we are very excited the arboretum went so well last year. We are excited to open the park again. This event is something unique to this area and brings joy to so many families.

“We have a very strong committee for this and volunteers for it. We are always looking for additional volunteers to operate the park because we have four weekends we are open.”

Anyone who wishes to receive any additional information or volunteer, contact Ashasay at (618) 240-2777 or e-mail bethaltochristmasvillage@gmail.com.

Bethalto Christmas Village Times/Dates

Arboretum Light Display open nightly November 27-January 1

Central Park attractions open from 5 to 8 p.m. November 27 & 28, December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18 & 19.

