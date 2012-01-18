ALTON — January 15, 2012 — Jacoby Arts Center favorite Elsie Parker returns to our stage January 28 with The Poor People of Paris for the first *LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Night* concert of the year. Prepare for an emotive evening of powerful music as Parker embarks on a journey through some of France’s most beautiful songs.

Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris have a variety of music planned for their listeners, including sets from Charles Aznavour, Vanessa Paradis and the quintessential French songbird Edith Piaf.

“The Piaf songs are strongest, and they have a story to them,” says Parker. “I try to explain what each song is about before I sing it, but with Edith, you don’t really need to know French to understand them.” She is planning to dabble in Piaf favorites, such as “La Vie en Rose” and “La Foule.”

She also has a few original songs she might play, as well as some instrumental music, for which Parker will play either flute or saxophone, instead of her usual vocal strengths. She’s also excited to present a new French reworking of an American jazz tune, drawing on the spirit of New Orleans for some Creole flair.

“When Elsie Parker and The Poor People of Paris first performed at Jacoby, I thought: this is why we started the *LIVE at Jacoby: Saturday Night *concerts,” says Jean King, JAC’s Performing Arts Coordinator. “Her musicianship and dynamic stage presence are of the highest caliber, making for a thoroughly enjoyable evening of music.”

The concert starts at 7 p.m., with doors opening at 6. Admission costs $10, or $8 for seniors (65+) and students with a valid ID. A cash bar is available in an intimate cabaret-style atmosphere.

Located at 627 East Broadway in Alton, Illinois, the Jacoby Arts Center is open on Tuesdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sundays from 12 noon to 4 p.m., closed on Mondays. For more information, visit the Center’s website at www.jacobyartscenter.org or call 618.462.5222.

The Jacoby Arts Center is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to foster the artistic development and economic success of artists, and to expand accessibility to the arts through programs that promote education, participation and exploration.

Engaging Imaginations, Enriching Lives!

